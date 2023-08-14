Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 764.53 PKR 772.53 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 374.00 PKR 377.25 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 222.80 PKR 225.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.84 PKR 40.24 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 322.60 PKR 325.60 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.77 PKR 37.12 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.47 PKR 3.58 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.94 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 933.45 PKR 942.45 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.84 PKR 63.44 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.68 PKR 175.68 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 28.09 PKR 28.39 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 746.64 PKR 754.64 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.90 PKR 79.60 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 78.50 PKR 79.25 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 214.00 PKR 216.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.85 PKR 27.15 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 327.47 PKR 329.97 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 295.00 PKR 298.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 81.70 PKR 82.70 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

13 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

14 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

14 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

16 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

16 hours ago
Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

16 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

16 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

17 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

17 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Business