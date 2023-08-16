Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 765.69 PKR 773.69 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 375.25 PKR 379.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.71 PKR 40.11 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.19 PKR 42.59 PKR
Euro (EUR) 323.80 PKR 327.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.82 PKR 37.17 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.46 PKR 3.57 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.94 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 935.78 PKR 944.78 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.91 PKR 63.51 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 172.29 PKR 174.29 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.53 PKR 27.83 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 747.77 PKR 755.77 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.09 PKR 79.79 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 79.25 PKR 80.00 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.66 PKR 26.96 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 328.12 PKR 330.62 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.17 PKR 8.32 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 299.10 PKR 302.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 82.25 PKR 83.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

