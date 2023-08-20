Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

26 minutes ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

7 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

10 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

10 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

10 hours ago
Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

10 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

10 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

10 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

10 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

10 hours ago
 Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business