Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

46 minutes ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

7 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

8 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

10 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

10 hours ago
Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

10 hours ago
 Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

10 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

10 hours ago
 Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Op ..

Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Open quarter-finals

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition l ..

Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition lashes 'flawed' poll

10 hours ago
 BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid b ..

BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid bloc rivalry

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business