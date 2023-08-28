Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th August 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

8 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

9 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

9 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

9 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

10 hours ago
Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

13 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

16 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business