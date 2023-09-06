Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 6 September 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 6th September 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

49 minutes ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

8 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

9 hours ago
World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

9 hours ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

10 hours ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

10 hours ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

10 hours ago
 Governor pays homage to soldiers for making countr ..

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business