Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd September 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2023

45 minutes ago
 Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exc ..

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exchange between local authoritie ..

8 hours ago
 Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transfo ..

Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country&#039;s food, agr ..

9 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is ac ..

UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is accelerating clean molecule crea ..

9 hours ago
 UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business for ..

UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business forum in Yerevan

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries ..

Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries and Production. Dr. Gohar Eja ..

10 hours ago
Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

10 hours ago
 DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension iss ..

DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

10 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar h ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hails Pashtoon nation on Pashto ..

10 hours ago
 PM underlines need to counter all terrorists inclu ..

PM underlines need to counter all terrorists including fascist Hindutva-inspired ..

10 hours ago
 First terrorism case registered against power pilf ..

First terrorism case registered against power pilferers over attacking FESCO off ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 cli ..

Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 climate change commitments: PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business