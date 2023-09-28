Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 September 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th September 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2023

54 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qat ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qatar

8 hours ago
 Uterra to invest $20 million in Ras Al Khaimah’s ..

Uterra to invest $20 million in Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic fertiliser proj ..

9 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash: UAE&#039;s foreign policy is built ..

Anwar Gargash: UAE&#039;s foreign policy is built upon three pillars: stability, ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team lands in India for ICC World ..

Pakistan cricket team lands in India for ICC World Cup 2023

12 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency announces measures to strengthen ..

COP28 Presidency announces measures to strengthen indigenous peoples participati ..

13 hours ago
Al Asayl Exhibition 2023 set to draw an impressive ..

Al Asayl Exhibition 2023 set to draw an impressive crowd of horse, camel, falcon ..

13 hours ago
 Ma&#039;an allocates AED78 Million in priority sec ..

Ma&#039;an allocates AED78 Million in priority sectors, setting new record

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Netherlands visits Anwar Gargash ..

Prime Minister of Netherlands visits Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship to feature 6,000 athletes fr ..

15 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session on self-c ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session on self-care for wellbeing of its femal ..

15 hours ago
 ADX partners with Sharjah Islamic Bank to provide ..

ADX partners with Sharjah Islamic Bank to provide instant access to IPOs

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business