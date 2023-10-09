Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 9 October 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 9th October 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 784.55 PKR 792.55 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 382.00 PKR 385.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 224.80 PKR 227.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.83 PKR 40.23 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.50 PKR 42.90 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.50 PKR 330.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 37.67 PKR 38.02 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.48 PKR 3.59 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.02 PKR 2.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 958.62 PKR 967.62 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 63.71 PKR 64.31 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.22 PKR 175.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.61 PKR 27.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 752.76 PKR 760.76 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 79.62 PKR 80.32 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 80.10 PKR 80.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 215.00 PKR 217.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.71 PKR 338.21 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.19 PKR 8.34 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 301.50 PKR 303.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 83.10 PKR 83.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

31 minutes ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

9 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

10 hours ago
UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

12 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

12 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ ..

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

13 hours ago
 Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting ..

Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects in H1 ..

14 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah &amp; Algerian SAFEX explore a ..

Expo Centre Sharjah &amp; Algerian SAFEX explore avenues of bolstering cooperati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business