Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 October 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd October 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.15 PKR 176.90 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 735.47 PKR 743.47 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 342.60 PKR 346.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.98 PKR 38.38 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.03 PKR 39.43 PKR
Euro (EUR) 295.10 PKR 298.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.61 PKR 35.96 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.35 PKR 3.46 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.47 PKR 1.54 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 893.55 PKR 902.55 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.29 PKR 58.89 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.88 PKR 166.88 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.28 PKR 25.58 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 718.24 PKR 726.24 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.49 PKR 77.19 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.50 PKR 75.30 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 200.00 PKR 202.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.47 PKR 25.77 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 307.55 PKR 310.05 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.68 PKR 7.83 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.80 PKR 283.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.75 PKR 78.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

40 minutes ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

8 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

11 hours ago
Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

11 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

14 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business