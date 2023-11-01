Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 November 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st November 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.25 PKR 180.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 745.81 PKR 753.81 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 344.00 PKR 347.40 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.51 PKR 38.91 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.70 PKR 40.10 PKR
Euro (EUR) 296.30 PKR 299.20 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.85 PKR 36.20 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.68 PKR 1.75 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 904.01 PKR 913.01 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.69 PKR 59.29 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 163.07 PKR 165.07 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.00 PKR 25.30 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 728.21 PKR 736.21 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.04 PKR 77.74 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.00 PKR 75.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 202.00 PKR 204.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 24.98 PKR 25.28 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 310.90 PKR 313.40 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.76 PKR 7.91 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.80 PKR 283.30 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.00 PKR 79.75 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

44 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

7 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

8 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

8 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

9 hours ago
‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting ac ..

‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

10 hours ago
 Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN ev ..

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

10 hours ago
 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

10 hours ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

10 hours ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against w ..

Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against water pilferage

10 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fe ..

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ Hostel

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business