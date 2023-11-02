Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 2 November 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 2nd November 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.25 PKR 180.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 745.81 PKR 753.81 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 344.00 PKR 347.40 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.51 PKR 38.91 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.70 PKR 40.10 PKR
Euro (EUR) 296.30 PKR 299.20 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.85 PKR 36.20 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.68 PKR 1.75 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 904.01 PKR 913.01 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.69 PKR 59.29 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 163.07 PKR 165.07 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.00 PKR 25.30 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 728.21 PKR 736.21 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.04 PKR 77.74 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.00 PKR 75.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 202.00 PKR 204.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 24.98 PKR 25.28 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 310.90 PKR 313.40 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.76 PKR 7.91 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 281.00 PKR 283.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.00 PKR 79.75 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

58 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

7 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

8 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

9 hours ago
 Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

10 hours ago
Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

10 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

10 hours ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

10 hours ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

10 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitat ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates newly elected SCBA office-b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business