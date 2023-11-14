Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 November 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th November 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.00 PKR 186.80 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 763.49 PKR 771.49 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 353.00 PKR 356.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 208.00 PKR 210.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.59 PKR 39.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.13 PKR 41.53 PKR
Euro (EUR) 306.00 PKR 308.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.76 PKR 37.11 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.45 PKR 3.56 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.60 PKR 1.68 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 927.08 PKR 936.08 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.98 PKR 61.58 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 169.23 PKR 171.23 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.83 PKR 26.13 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 745.66 PKR 753.66 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.87 PKR 79.57 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 76.50 PKR 77.25 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.32 PKR 26.62 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 317.99 PKR 320.49 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.99 PKR 8.14 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 287.00 PKR 289.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.75 PKR 80.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

23 minutes ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

10 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

10 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

10 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

10 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

10 hours ago
PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

10 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

10 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

10 hours ago
 ECP denies news about retired officers' appointmen ..

ECP denies news about retired officers' appointments as ROs / DROs

10 hours ago
 LHC suggests closure of schools twice a week to cu ..

LHC suggests closure of schools twice a week to curb smog

10 hours ago
 Country's first ship construction technical start ..

Country's first ship construction technical starts in Balochistan: CM

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business