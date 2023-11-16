Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th November 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.00 PKR 186.80 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 764.66 PKR 772.66 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 354.00 PKR 357.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 208.00 PKR 210.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.76 PKR 40.16 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.86 PKR 42.26 PKR
Euro (EUR) 307.50 PKR 309.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.83 PKR 37.18 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.47 PKR 3.58 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.60 PKR 1.68 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 932.65 PKR 941.65 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.97 PKR 61.57 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 172.07 PKR 174.07 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.39 PKR 26.69 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 746.81 PKR 754.81 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.99 PKR 79.69 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 76.75 PKR 77.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.09 PKR 27.39 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 322.85 PKR 325.35 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.08 PKR 8.23 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 288.50 PKR 291.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 79.40 PKR 80.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

59 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

10 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

10 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

10 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

10 hours ago
FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

10 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

10 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

10 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

10 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

10 hours ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business