Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 November 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd November 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 183.00 PKR 185.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 759.01 PKR 767.01 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 356.50 PKR 360.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 208.00 PKR 210.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 40.12 PKR 40.52 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.82 PKR 42.22 PKR
Euro (EUR) 312.90 PKR 316.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.61 PKR 36.96 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.43 PKR 3.54 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.50 PKR 1.57 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 926.41 PKR 935.41 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.33 PKR 61.93 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 172.96 PKR 174.96 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.80 PKR 27.10 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 741.33 PKR 749.33 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.40 PKR 79.10 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.95 PKR 76.70 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.31 PKR 27.61 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 323.13 PKR 325.63 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 283.65 PKR 286.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.90 PKR 78.65 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

11 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

11 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

11 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

11 hours ago
Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

11 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

11 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

11 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

12 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

12 hours ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business