Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 5 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 5th December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 187.72 PKR 188.22 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 757.72 PKR 765.72 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 360.00 PKR 363.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 209.00 PKR 211.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.93 PKR 40.33 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.59 PKR 41.99 PKR
Euro (EUR) 309.00 PKR 312.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.46 PKR 36.81 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.42 PKR 3.53 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.49 PKR 1.56 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 922.11 PKR 931.11 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.97 PKR 61.57 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.89 PKR 177.89 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.68 PKR 26.98 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 740.01 PKR 748.01 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 78.27 PKR 78.97 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.90 PKR 76.70 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.45 PKR 27.75 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 327.65 PKR 330.15 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.16 PKR 8.31 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 283.70 PKR 286.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.50 PKR 78.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

52 minutes ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

10 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

10 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

10 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

10 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

10 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

10 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

10 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

10 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

10 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business