Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 187.20 PKR 189.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 754.94 PKR 762.94 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 361.00 PKR 365.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 209.00 PKR 211.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.60 PKR 40.00 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.86 PKR 42.26 PKR
Euro (EUR) 310.00 PKR 313.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.35 PKR 36.70 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.41 PKR 3.52 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.39 PKR 1.45 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 923.49 PKR 932.49 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.32 PKR 60.92 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 176.54 PKR 178.54 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.98 PKR 26.28 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 737.37 PKR 745.37 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.98 PKR 78.68 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.70 PKR 76.40 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.17 PKR 27.47 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 328.62 PKR 331.12 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.16 PKR 8.31 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 283.40 PKR 286.20 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.70 PKR 78.40 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

53 minutes ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

10 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

10 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

10 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

10 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

10 hours ago
Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

10 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

10 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

10 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

10 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

10 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Care ..

Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business