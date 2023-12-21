Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 21 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 21st December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 188.00 PKR 190.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 745.89 PKR 753.89 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 360.00 PKR 363.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.82 PKR 40.22 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.40 PKR 41.80 PKR
Euro (EUR) 309.50 PKR 312.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.97 PKR 36.32 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.41 PKR 3.52 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.39 PKR 1.45 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 911.82 PKR 920.82 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.66 PKR 61.26 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.83 PKR 177.83 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.98 PKR 27.28 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 728.49 PKR 736.49 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.81 PKR 78.51 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.50 PKR 76.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.50 PKR 212.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.56 PKR 27.86 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 322.98 PKR 325.48 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.12 PKR 8.27 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 283.60 PKR 286.30 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.90 PKR 78.60 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

