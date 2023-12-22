Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 188.00 PKR 190.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 745.89 PKR 753.89 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 359.00 PKR 362.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.82 PKR 40.22 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.40 PKR 41.80 PKR
Euro (EUR) 309.50 PKR 312.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.97 PKR 36.32 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.41 PKR 3.52 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.39 PKR 1.45 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 911.82 PKR 920.82 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.66 PKR 61.26 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.83 PKR 177.83 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.98 PKR 27.28 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 728.49 PKR 736.49 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.81 PKR 78.51 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.50 PKR 76.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.50 PKR 212.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.56 PKR 27.86 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 322.98 PKR 325.48 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.12 PKR 8.27 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.50 PKR 285.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.70 PKR 78.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

50 minutes ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

10 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

10 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

10 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

10 hours ago
Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

10 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

10 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

10 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

10 hours ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business