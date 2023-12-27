Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 190.00 PKR 191.90 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 751.62 PKR 759.62 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 310.00 PKR 313.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.64 PKR 40.04 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.74 PKR 42.14 PKR
Euro (EUR) 310.00 PKR 313.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.17 PKR 36.52 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.40 PKR 3.51 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.45 PKR 1.53 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 916.85 PKR 925.85 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.04 PKR 61.64 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 177.84 PKR 179.84 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.70 PKR 28.00 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 735.45 PKR 743.45 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.64 PKR 78.34 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.25 PKR 75.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.26 PKR 28.56 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 330.14 PKR 332.64 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.17 PKR 8.32 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.70 PKR 285.20 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.35 PKR 78.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

55 minutes ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

10 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

10 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

10 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

10 hours ago
Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

10 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

10 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

10 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

10 hours ago
 Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

10 hours ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business