Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 29 December 2023, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 29th December 2023. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 190.00 PKR 191.90 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.87 PKR 757.87 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.50 PKR 362.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.64 PKR 40.04 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.82 PKR 42.22 PKR
Euro (EUR) 310.00 PKR 313.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.10 PKR 36.45 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.40 PKR 3.51 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.45 PKR 1.53 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 917.31 PKR 926.31 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.04 PKR 61.64 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 177.84 PKR 179.84 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.70 PKR 28.00 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 732.58 PKR 740.58 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.73 PKR 78.43 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.50 PKR 75.25 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 211.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.26 PKR 28.56 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 329.69 PKR 332.19 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.17 PKR 8.32 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 281.90 PKR 284.40 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.80 PKR 77.60 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

11 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

11 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

11 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

12 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

12 hours ago
White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

12 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

12 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

12 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

12 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

13 hours ago
 JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alli ..

JUI-F’s district leadership to decide about alliance with any party: Fazl

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business