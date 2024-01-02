Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 2 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 2nd January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 189.00 PKR 191.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.78 PKR 757.78 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 357.50 PKR 360.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.72 PKR 40.12 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.75 PKR 42.15 PKR
Euro (EUR) 308.00 PKR 311.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.10 PKR 36.45 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.65 PKR 1.75 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 914.42 PKR 923.42 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.43 PKR 62.03 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 178.31 PKR 180.31 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 732.59 PKR 740.59 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.45 PKR 78.15 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.20 PKR 74.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.97 PKR 28.27 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.08 PKR 337.58 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.27 PKR 8.39 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 281.30 PKR 283.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.40 PKR 77.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

10 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

10 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

10 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

10 hours ago
Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

10 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

10 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

11 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

11 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

11 hours ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business