Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 3 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 3rd January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 189.50 PKR 191.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 747.76 PKR 755.76 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.50 PKR 362.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.72 PKR 40.12 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.75 PKR 42.15 PKR
Euro (EUR) 309.00 PKR 312.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.96 PKR 36.31 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.85 PKR 1.95 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 914.96 PKR 923.96 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.19 PKR 61.79 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 178.31 PKR 180.31 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 730.31 PKR 738.31 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.45 PKR 78.15 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.35 PKR 75.10 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.97 PKR 28.27 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 334.17 PKR 336.67 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.18 PKR 8.33 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 281.00 PKR 283.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.70 PKR 77.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

1 hour ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

10 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

10 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

10 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

10 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

10 hours ago
Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

10 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

10 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

11 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

11 hours ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business