Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 189.50 PKR 191.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 750.01 PKR 758.01 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.50 PKR 362.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.64 PKR 40.04 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.45 PKR 41.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 308.50 PKR 311.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.96 PKR 36.31 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.95 PKR 2.04 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 916.95 PKR 925.95 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 61.19 PKR 61.79 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 176.57 PKR 178.57 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 732.50 PKR 740.50 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.45 PKR 78.15 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 PKR 75.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.00 PKR 212.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.97 PKR 28.27 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 322.39 PKR 334.89 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.18 PKR 8.33 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.50 PKR 283.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.60 PKR 77.30 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

39 minutes ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

10 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

10 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

11 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

11 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

11 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

11 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

11 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

11 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

11 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

11 hours ago
 PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions ..

PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business