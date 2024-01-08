Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 189.50 PKR 191.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.61 PKR 757.61 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 357.00 PKR 360.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 209.00 PKR 211.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.54 PKR 39.94 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.41 PKR 41.81 PKR
Euro (EUR) 307.50 PKR 310.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.08 PKR 36.43 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.05 PKR 2.13 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 916.49 PKR 925.49 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.84 PKR 61.44 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.62 PKR 177.62 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.18 PKR 27.48 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 732.12 PKR 740.12 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.40 PKR 78.10 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.70 PKR 75.45 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 209.50 PKR 211.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.34 PKR 27.64 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 331.46 PKR 333.96 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.16 PKR 8.31 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.80 PKR 283.30 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.65 PKR 77.40 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

1 day ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

1 day ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

1 day ago
Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

1 day ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

1 day ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

1 day ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

1 day ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

1 day ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

1 day ago

More Stories From Business