Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 12 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 12th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 187.20 PKR 189.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 748.21 PKR 756.21 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 358.00 PKR 361.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.53 PKR 39.93 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.30 PKR 41.70 PKR
Euro (EUR) 308.00 PKR 311.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.99 PKR 36.34 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.21 PKR 2.30 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 916.08 PKR 925.08 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.59 PKR 61.19 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.03 PKR 177.03 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.33 PKR 27.63 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 730.64 PKR 738.64 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.29 PKR 77.99 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.80 PKR 75.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 330.38 PKR 332.88 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.02 PKR 8.17 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.60 PKR 283.10 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.75 PKR 77.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

54 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

10 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

10 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

10 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

10 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

10 hours ago
KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

10 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

10 hours ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

10 hours ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

10 hours ago
 PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi ..

PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business