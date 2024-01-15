Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 186.00 PKR 187.85 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 748.26 PKR 756.26 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 357.50 PKR 360.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.50 PKR 209.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.45 PKR 39.85 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 41.30 PKR 41.70 PKR
Euro (EUR) 306.50 PKR 309.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.99 PKR 36.34 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.39 PKR 3.50 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.94 PKR 2.15 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 914.97 PKR 923.97 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 60.59 PKR 61.19 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 175.03 PKR 177.03 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.16 PKR 27.46 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 730.83 PKR 738.83 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.29 PKR 77.99 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 PKR 75.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 208.50 PKR 210.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 328.79 PKR 331.29 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.02 PKR 8.17 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.00 PKR 282.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.50 PKR 77.30 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

More Stories From Business