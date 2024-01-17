Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 17 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 17th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.00 PKR
|187.85 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.59 PKR
|752.59 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|354.00 PKR
|357.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.50 PKR
|209.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.20 PKR
|39.60 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|41.09 PKR
|41.49 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|304.00 PKR
|307.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.87 PKR
|36.22 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.39 PKR
|3.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.94 PKR
|2.04 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|910.88 PKR
|919.88 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|60.38 PKR
|60.98 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|175.20 PKR
|177.20 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.15 PKR
|27.45 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|727.21 PKR
|735.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.08 PKR
|77.78 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|75.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.50 PKR
|210.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.28 PKR
|27.58 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|327.42 PKR
|329.92 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.03 PKR
|8.18 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.20 PKR
|282.35 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.20 PKR
|78.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 202444 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty11 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market13 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved14 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-3414 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF16 hours ago
-
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium12 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points12 hours ago
-
Planning minister seeks DSSI report to ensure prevention of edibles' profiteering, hoarding17 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan sensitizes SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish17 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar12 hours ago