Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|186.00 PKR
|187.85 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.90 PKR
|752.90 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.50 PKR
|360.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.50 PKR
|209.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.20 PKR
|39.60 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.85 PKR
|41.25 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|305.50 PKR
|308.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.87 PKR
|36.22 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.39 PKR
|3.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.98 PKR
|2.08 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.98 PKR
|918.98 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|60.38 PKR
|60.98 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|175.20 PKR
|177.20 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.15 PKR
|27.45 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|727.47 PKR
|735.47 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.08 PKR
|77.78 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.35 PKR
|75.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|208.50 PKR
|210.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.28 PKR
|27.58 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|325.45 PKR
|327.95 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.92 PKR
|8.07 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.50 PKR
|281.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.40 PKR
|77.20 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 202433 minutes ago
-
Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud56 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back1 hour ago
-
SECP organizes workshop for Shariah scholars9 hours ago
-
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG11 hours ago
-
Senate body seeks details of budget, following austerity measures11 hours ago
-
Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds11 hours ago
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months13 hours ago
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues13 hours ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues13 hours ago
-
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector13 hours ago
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking15 hours ago