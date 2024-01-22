Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|183.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.22 PKR
|752.22 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|355.00 PKR
|358.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|205.00 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.18 PKR
|39.58 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.77 PKR
|41.17 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|305.00 PKR
|308.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.80 PKR
|36.15 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.02 PKR
|2.11 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|908.90 PKR
|917.90 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.36 PKR
|59.96 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.82 PKR
|172.82 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.59 PKR
|26.89 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.88 PKR
|734.88 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.92 PKR
|77.62 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.45 PKR
|75.20 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.72 PKR
|27.02 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.17 PKR
|324.67 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.85 PKR
|8.00 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.50 PKR
|281.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.50 PKR
|77.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 202442 minutes ago
-
Amendment in Biosafety rules aimed to align with International standards: Spokesman13 hours ago
-
UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports13 hours ago
-
PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country16 hours ago
-
PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture19 hours ago
-
Malik Iftkhar urges people to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products19 hours ago
-
'Strong manufacturing industry enhances country's position in global supply chains'20 hours ago
-
China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 202421 hours ago
-
Beijing to boost its int'l consumption center city status21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20241 day ago
-
ArcelorMittal wants 'amicable' deal on Italy steelworks1 day ago