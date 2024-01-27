Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|183.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.55 PKR
|752.55 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.50 PKR
|359.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|205.00 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.32 PKR
|39.72 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.70 PKR
|41.10 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|303.00 PKR
|306.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.81 PKR
|36.16 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.71 PKR
|918.71 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.36 PKR
|59.96 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.83 PKR
|172.83 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.54 PKR
|26.84 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|727.19 PKR
|735.19 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.91 PKR
|77.61 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.60 PKR
|75.60 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.75 PKR
|27.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.70 PKR
|325.20 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.83 PKR
|7.98 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.10 PKR
|281.30 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.60 PKR
|77.40 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 20241 hour ago
-
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury11 hours ago
-
European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Kong fizzle12 hours ago
-
Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation12 hours ago
-
EU hails 'change' as Apple opens App Store to competition15 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 484 points15 hours ago
-
ACCA, SECP sign MoU to foster investor education, sustainability15 hours ago
-
China's forex market turnover tops 20 trln yuan in December 202316 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports up 4.7 pct in December 202316 hours ago
-
China to promote mature Pudong experiences across the country: official16 hours ago
-
Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades16 hours ago
-
China pledges to expand imports in 202416 hours ago