Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|183.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.55 PKR
|752.55 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.50 PKR
|359.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|205.00 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.32 PKR
|39.72 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.70 PKR
|41.10 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|303.00 PKR
|306.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.81 PKR
|36.16 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.71 PKR
|918.71 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.36 PKR
|59.96 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.83 PKR
|172.83 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.54 PKR
|26.84 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|727.19 PKR
|735.19 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.91 PKR
|77.61 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.60 PKR
|75.60 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.75 PKR
|27.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|322.70 PKR
|325.20 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.83 PKR
|7.98 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.10 PKR
|281.30 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.60 PKR
|77.40 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese carmaker BAIC posts robust sales growth in 20236 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 202448 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar attends Int ..15 hours ago
-
Reception for trade and investment officers posted abroad17 hours ago
-
Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI president17 hours ago
-
Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to curb smuggling15 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1,151 million from IT services' export in 5 months19 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 202320 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.300 per tola21 hours ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5 pct in 202321 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 202321 hours ago
-
China Development Bank lends over 3 trln yuan in 202315 hours ago