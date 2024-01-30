Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th January 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.00 PKR 183.80 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 743.75 PKR 751.75 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 357.00 PKR 360.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 205.00 PKR 207.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.00 PKR 39.40 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.71 PKR 41.11 PKR
Euro (EUR) 302.00 PKR 305.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.79 PKR 36.14 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.36 PKR 3.47 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.10 PKR 2.18 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 90.39 PKR 915.39 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.17 PKR 59.77 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.33 PKR 172.33 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.76 PKR 27.06 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 726.28 PKR 734.28 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.83 PKR 77.53 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.60 PKR 75.60 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.00 PKR 209.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 323.63 PKR 326.13 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.85 PKR 8.00 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.50 PKR 281.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.70 PKR 77.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

9 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

10 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

10 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

10 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

10 hours ago
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

10 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

10 hours ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

10 hours ago
 Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiato ..

Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business