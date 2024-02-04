Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 February 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th February 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 183.00 PKR 184.80 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 743.54 PKR 751.45 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 356.50 PKR 360.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.21 PKR 39.61 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.75 PKR 41.15 PKR
Euro (EUR) 304.00 PKR 307.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.45 PKR 35.80 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.10 PKR 2.18 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 909.30 PKR 918.30 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.52 PKR 59.12 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 171.76 PKR 173.76 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.76 PKR 27.06 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 726.14 PKR 734.14 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.83 PKR 77.53 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 PKR 75.20 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.00 PKR 209.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.74 PKR 27.04 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 325.92 PKR 328.42 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.85 PKR 8.00 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.10 PKR 281.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.60 PKR 77.50 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

24 minutes ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

10 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

10 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

9 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

9 hours ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

9 hours ago
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

9 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

9 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

9 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

9 hours ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business