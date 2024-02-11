Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 February 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th February 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.00 PKR
|184.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|743.09 PKR
|751.09 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|355.00 PKR
|358.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|206.00 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.09 PKR
|39.49 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.25 PKR
|40.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|302.50 PKR
|305.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.74 PKR
|36.09 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|906.92 PKR
|915.92 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.61 PKR
|59.21 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.12 PKR
|171.12 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.13 PKR
|26.43 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.28 PKR
|734.28 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.76 PKR
|77.46 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.30 PKR
|75.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.55 PKR
|26.85 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|321.35 PKR
|323.85 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.78 PKR
|7.93 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.90 PKR
|281.40 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.50 PKR
|77.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 20241 hour ago
-
SECP to promote compliance, transparency in corporate sector12 hours ago
-
FCCI membership starts18 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,300 per tola18 hours ago
-
China's auto parts import value down 12.4 pct in 202320 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 20241 day ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,200 points2 days ago
-
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty2 days ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.215,500 per tola2 days ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 days ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 days ago