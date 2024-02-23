Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 February 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd February 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|743.88 PKR
|751.88 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|351.50 PKR
|355.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.89 PKR
|39.29 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.38 PKR
|40.78 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|301.00 PKR
|304.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.76 PKR
|36.11 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|908.79 PKR
|917.79 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.60 PKR
|59.20 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|171.68 PKR
|173.68 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.43 PKR
|26.73 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.53 PKR
|734.53 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.76 PKR
|77.46 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.25 PKR
|75.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.53 PKR
|26.83 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|317.87 PKR
|320.37 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.79 PKR
|7.94 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.50 PKR
|282.30 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.95 PKR
|76.70 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 202449 minutes ago
-
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program10 hours ago
-
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level12 hours ago
-
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.097 billion13 hours ago
-
ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan15 hours ago
-
KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case15 hours ago
-
ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking steps for urban transport system15 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high16 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar16 hours ago
-
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%16 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high16 hours ago