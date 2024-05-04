Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.15 PKR
|182.15 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.29 PKR
|748.29 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.80 PKR
|348.20 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.15 PKR
|205.15 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.85 PKR
|40.25 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|294.15 PKR
|297.15 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.58 PKR
|35.93 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|903.39 PKR
|912.39 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.38 PKR
|58.98 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.24 PKR
|166.24 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.12 PKR
|25.42 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.98 PKR
|730.98 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.47 PKR
|77.17 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.40 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.65 PKR
|206.65 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.46 PKR
|25.76 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|302.83 PKR
|305.33 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.50 PKR
|7.65 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.35 PKR
|280.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.15 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 202437 minutes ago
-
CCP approves scheme of arrangement for restructuring of PIACL10 hours ago
-
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 511 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools11 hours ago
-
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor12 hours ago
-
Burj Solar install Pakistan´s first distributed generation Wind Power project12 hours ago
-
TEVTA’s BoD decides capacity building, adoption of frugality12 hours ago
-
US hiring slows more than expected in sign of cooler market12 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools14 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools14 hours ago
-
US hiring slows more than expected in sign of cooler market14 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points15 hours ago