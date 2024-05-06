Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 6 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 6th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.00 PKR
|182.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.60 PKR
|747.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.60 PKR
|348.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.41 PKR
|38.81 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.15 PKR
|40.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|295.70 PKR
|298.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.58 PKR
|35.93 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.96 PKR
|913.96 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.38 PKR
|58.98 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.24 PKR
|166.24 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.12 PKR
|25.42 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.98 PKR
|730.98 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.47 PKR
|77.17 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.25 PKR
|74.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.65 PKR
|206.65 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.46 PKR
|25.76 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|306.37 PKR
|308.87 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.50 PKR
|7.65 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|280.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.10 PKR
|75.85 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 202452 minutes ago
-
PIACL restructuring approved by SECP10 hours ago
-
Saudi trade delegation arrives in Pakistan for investment cooperation11 hours ago
-
Saudi trade delegation arrives Pakistan for mutual investment cooperation13 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges urgent action amidst Pakistan’s economic situation14 hours ago
-
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue14 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi investment conference to be held on Monday15 hours ago
-
NPO launches program for development of gemstone sector18 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in Riyadh Intel. expo19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 20241 day ago
-
CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking2 days ago