Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 9 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 9th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.00 PKR
|182.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.79 PKR
|748.79 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|343.35 PKR
|347.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.43 PKR
|38.83 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.16 PKR
|40.56 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|295.50 PKR
|298.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.60 PKR
|35.95 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|905.99 PKR
|914.99 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.71 PKR
|59.31 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|167.46 PKR
|169.46 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.69 PKR
|25.99 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.62 PKR
|731.62 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.30 PKR
|74.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.79 PKR
|26.09 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|307.06 PKR
|309.56 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.00 PKR
|279.70 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.00 PKR
|75.75 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 202458 minutes ago
-
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval10 hours ago
-
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms10 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's mandate10 hours ago
-
Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister10 hours ago
-
Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation11 hours ago
-
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI11 hours ago
-
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector12 hours ago
-
French ambassador meets Finance minister11 hours ago
-
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours12 hours ago
-
Govt ensuring one stop solution to industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo11 hours ago
-
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful achieves Rs156.3 turnover in 202311 hours ago