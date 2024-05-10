Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 10 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 10th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|182.20 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.61 PKR
|747.61 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.00 PKR
|347.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.43 PKR
|38.83 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.16 PKR
|40.56 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|295.25 PKR
|298.20 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.60 PKR
|35.95 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.67 PKR
|913.67 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.71 PKR
|59.31 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|166.93 PKR
|168.93 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.69 PKR
|25.99 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.52 PKR
|730.52 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.44 PKR
|77.14 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.30 PKR
|74.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.79 PKR
|26.09 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|306.40 PKR
|308.90 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.00 PKR
|279.80 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.00 PKR
|75.75 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 202442 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains2 hours ago
-
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank10 hours ago
-
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Au ..10 hours ago
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Habib Arif posted as MD SIDB KP11 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights economy-stabilizing efforts11 hours ago
-
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health12 hours ago
-
IPAK to raise Rs. 1.77b in book building process11 hours ago
-
Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion11 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF, Country Programme ..13 hours ago