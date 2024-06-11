Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.00 PKR
|185.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.79 PKR
|747.79 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|352.00 PKR
|355.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.38 PKR
|38.78 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.28 PKR
|40.68 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.25 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.61 PKR
|35.96 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|905.78 PKR
|914.78 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|59.90 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.02 PKR
|172.02 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.97 PKR
|26.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.31 PKR
|730.31 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.50 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.50 PKR
|205.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|310.21 PKR
|312.71 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.75 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates5 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 202449 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Planning Minister9 hours ago
-
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement10 hours ago
-
Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China10 hours ago
-
KCCI urges SBP to keep reducing policy rate to reach single digit10 hours ago
-
Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-2412 hours ago
-
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate12 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands further cut in policy rate12 hours ago
-
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures12 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil13 hours ago
-
Govt set to present FY2024-25 budget on Wednesday12 hours ago