Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.00 PKR 184.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 740.88 PKR 748.88 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 350.50 PKR 353.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.38 PKR 38.78 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.14 PKR 40.54 PKR
Euro (EUR) 296.00 PKR 299.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.66 PKR 36.01 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.99 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.19 PKR 917.19 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.30 PKR 59.90 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.79 PKR 172.79 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.97 PKR 26.27 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 723.52 PKR 731.52 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.42 PKR 77.12 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.10 PKR 73.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 203.50 PKR 205.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.40 PKR 26.70 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 309.94 PKR 312.44 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.56 PKR 7.71 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.70 PKR 280.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.00 PKR 75.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

44 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

9 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

9 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

9 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

9 hours ago
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

9 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

9 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

10 hours ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business