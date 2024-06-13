Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.88 PKR
|748.88 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|350.50 PKR
|353.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.38 PKR
|38.78 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.14 PKR
|40.54 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.00 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|908.19 PKR
|917.19 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|59.90 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.79 PKR
|172.79 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.97 PKR
|26.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.52 PKR
|731.52 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.10 PKR
|73.85 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.50 PKR
|205.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|309.94 PKR
|312.44 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.70 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.00 PKR
|75.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 202444 minutes ago
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-259 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-259 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas10 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1910 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2510 hours ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures9 hours ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-259 hours ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget9 hours ago
-
Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-259 hours ago
-
Gov't allocates Rs1230 mln for Law & Justice Division's schemes9 hours ago