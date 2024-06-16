Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.18 PKR
|749.18 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.70 PKR
|353.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.43 PKR
|38.83 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.18 PKR
|40.58 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.00 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.34 PKR
|918.34 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|59.90 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.79 PKR
|172.79 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.97 PKR
|26.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.88 PKR
|731.88 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|72.80 PKR
|73.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.65 PKR
|205.65 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.90 PKR
|314.40 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.58 PKR
|7.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|74.80 PKR
|75.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 202437 minutes ago
-
FBR forms anomaly committees to identify, resolve Finance Bill 2024 anomalies12 hours ago
-
Govt urged to review proposed normal tax regime for exports14 hours ago
-
SECP warns public about fraudulent car financing scheme by Etihad Auto Solutions15 hours ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to open soon: FDA DG16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.200 to Rs.241,300 per tola17 hours ago
-
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-2518 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 20241 day ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 10.20 per liter1 day ago
-
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity1 day ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre1 day ago