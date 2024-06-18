Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.18 PKR
|749.18 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.70 PKR
|353.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.43 PKR
|38.83 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.18 PKR
|40.58 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.00 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.34 PKR
|918.34 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|59.90 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.79 PKR
|172.79 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.97 PKR
|26.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.88 PKR
|731.88 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|72.80 PKR
|73.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.65 PKR
|205.65 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.90 PKR
|314.40 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.58 PKR
|7.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|74.80 PKR
|75.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 202455 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 20241 day ago
-
FEISCA emphasises more steps for solarisation2 days ago
-
PFC, ChenOne to collaborate for Paris Expo2 days ago
-
Pakistan can become regional trade hub: Malik2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 20242 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 20242 days ago
-
FBR forms anomaly committees to identify, resolve Finance Bill 2024 anomalies3 days ago
-
Govt urged to review proposed normal tax regime for exports3 days ago
-
SECP warns public about fraudulent car financing scheme by Etihad Auto Solutions3 days ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to open soon: FDA DG3 days ago