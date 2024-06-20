Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.18 PKR
|749.18 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.70 PKR
|353.25 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.43 PKR
|38.83 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.18 PKR
|40.58 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.00 PKR
|299.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|909.34 PKR
|918.34 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.30 PKR
|59.90 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.79 PKR
|172.79 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.97 PKR
|26.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.88 PKR
|731.88 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|72.80 PKR
|73.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.65 PKR
|205.65 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.90 PKR
|314.40 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.58 PKR
|7.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|74.80 PKR
|75.60 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 202446 minutes ago
-
NETU establishment to drive innovation, sustainable development: Planning Ministry14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 20241 day ago
-
Govt tightens belt, eyes revenue boost, expenditure cut to revive economy: Aurangzeb2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 20242 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 20242 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 20243 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 20243 days ago
-
FEISCA emphasises more steps for solarisation4 days ago
-
PFC, ChenOne to collaborate for Paris Expo4 days ago
-
Pakistan can become regional trade hub: Malik4 days ago