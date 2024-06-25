Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.20 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.58 PKR
|748.58 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.50 PKR
|351.45 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.35 PKR
|38.75 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|39.91 PKR
|40.31 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|293.50 PKR
|297.20 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.67 PKR
|36.02 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|907.74 PKR
|916.74 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.07 PKR
|59.67 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.38 PKR
|172.38 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.38 PKR
|26.68 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.26 PKR
|731.26 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.50 PKR
|77.20 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|72.95 PKR
|73.85 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|202.00 PKR
|204.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.50 PKR
|26.80 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.53 PKR
|314.03 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.58 PKR
|7.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.60 PKR
|280.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.05 PKR
|75.85 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 202424 minutes ago
-
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq10 hours ago
-
Chinese experts to visit Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Aleem for expediting work to materializing JVs with Chines companies10 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues12 hours ago
-
FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan12 hours ago
-
FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of taxes12 hours ago
-
Country Director WB callas on Planning Minister13 hours ago
-
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters13 hours ago
-
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FCCI13 hours ago
-
Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon13 hours ago
-
ICCI to organize All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave on Tuesday13 hours ago