Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.20 PKR 184.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 740.67 PKR 748.67 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 349.00 PKR 352.55 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 203.00 PKR 205.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.38 PKR 38.78 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.08 PKR 40.48 PKR
Euro (EUR) 294.00 PKR 297.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.66 PKR 36.01 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 907.87 PKR 916.87 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.13 PKR 59.73 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.28 PKR 172.28 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.38 PKR 26.68 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 723.62 PKR 731.62 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.50 PKR 77.20 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.10 PKR 73.90 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 202.00 PKR 204.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.62 PKR 26.92 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 311.34 PKR 313.84 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.58 PKR 7.73 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.70 PKR 280.55 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.10 PKR 75.85 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

59 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

10 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

10 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

10 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

10 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

10 hours ago
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

10 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

10 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

10 hours ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

11 hours ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

11 hours ago
 Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business