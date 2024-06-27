Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 June 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th June 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.20 PKR
|184.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.67 PKR
|748.67 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.00 PKR
|352.55 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.38 PKR
|38.78 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.08 PKR
|40.48 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|294.00 PKR
|297.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|907.87 PKR
|916.87 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.13 PKR
|59.73 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.28 PKR
|172.28 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.38 PKR
|26.68 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.62 PKR
|731.62 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.50 PKR
|77.20 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.10 PKR
|73.90 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|202.00 PKR
|204.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.62 PKR
|26.92 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|311.34 PKR
|313.84 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.58 PKR
|7.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.70 PKR
|280.55 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.10 PKR
|75.85 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 202459 minutes ago
-
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade11 hours ago
-
Govt presented balanced budget aimed at steering economy towards development: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry12 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar12 hours ago
-
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA13 hours ago
-
Swiss central bank vice chairman promoted to top job13 hours ago
-
Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide14 hours ago
-
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations15 hours ago
-
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'15 hours ago
-
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday15 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen for Digital Pakistan by 202516 hours ago