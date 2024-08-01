Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 1st August 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.85 PKR 186.65 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 741.05 PKR 749.05 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 356.35 PKR 359.90 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 203.75 PKR 205.75 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.40 PKR 38.80 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.15 PKR 40.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 301.75 PKR 303.85 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.65 PKR 36.00 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.43 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.91 PKR 1.99 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.00 PKR 917.00 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.85 PKR 59.65 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 169.15 PKR 171.15 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.04 PKR 26.34 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.87 PKR 730.89 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.39 PKR 77.09 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.90 PKR 74.60 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 202.40 PKR 204.40 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.60 PKR 26.90 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 309.05 PKR 311.55 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.50 PKR 7.65 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.30 PKR 280.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.65 PKR 76.35 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

34 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

10 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

10 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business