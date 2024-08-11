Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 August 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th August 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|185.75 PKR
|187.56 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.12 PKR
|744.62 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|355.65 PKR
|357.65 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.25 PKR
|207.70 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.30 PKR
|38.70 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.15 PKR
|40.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|304.60 PKR
|306.81 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.43 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|906.65 PKR
|911.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.75 PKR
|59.55 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.15 PKR
|171.15 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.04 PKR
|26.34 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|725.45 PKR
|729.82 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.29 PKR
|77.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.85 PKR
|74.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|202.00 PKR
|206.30 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.50 PKR
|26.75 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|319.35 PKR
|325.35 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.55 PKR
|7.70 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.30 PKR
|280.40 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.65 PKR
|76.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates46 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 20243 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Pakistan agree to boost up business activities, Investment15 hours ago
-
PCMEA partners with NCA to revive carpet industry16 hours ago
-
Arrival of 800 companies from 70 countries to boost country’s economic image: Commerce Minister17 hours ago
-
Paperless economy imperative for Pakistan's global competitiveness: Malik20 hours ago
-
PFC chief for adopting Chinese model for economic growth21 hours ago
-
'Vibrant ecosystem essential for entrepreneurship'21 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 20241 day ago
-
FBR clarifies no tax on Arshad Nadeem prize money2 days ago
-
AIKO to set up solar manufacturing plant in Punjab2 days ago