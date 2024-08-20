Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2024

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 August 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th August 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.65 PKR 189.25 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 734.00 PKR 739.50 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 360.00 PKR 362.30 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 202.65 PKR 207.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.29 PKR 38.69 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.03 PKR 40.43 PKR
Euro (EUR) 306.40 PKR 308.60 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.68 PKR 36.03 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.34 PKR 3.45 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.97 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 905.45 PKR 910.60 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.99 PKR 59.59 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 169.34 PKR 171.34 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.14 PKR 26.44 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 723.40 PKR 728.50 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.44 PKR 77.14 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.82 PKR 74.52 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 202.00 PKR 204.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 26.27 PKR 26.57 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 319.50 PKR 324.50 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.57 PKR 7.72 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.70 PKR 280.40 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.90 PKR 76.32 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

More Stories From Business